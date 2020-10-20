Ross has talked to the Bengals about being traded, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2017 first-round pick has yet to find his footing in Cincinnati, largely due to injuries, and he's now nearly halfway through his fourth pro season. Ross was active Sunday against the Colts, marking the first time he'd suited up since Week 2. Per Garafolo, Ross approached the team recently about a trade and wants a fresh start elsewhere. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3, which gives the Bengals two weeks to gauge the receiver's trade value.