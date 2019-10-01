Bengals' John Ross: Wearing sling Monday

Ross' right arm was in a sling following Monday's 27-3 loss at Pittsburgh, Joe Danneman of FOX19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Ross left the contest after he gathered in a pass and was taken the turf, landing hard on his right shoulder. Unable to return to action, he finished the night with three catches (on six targets) for 36 yards while playing 45 of 69 snaps on offense. The Bengals have yet to provide an update on Ross' status, so his listing on Wednesday's injury report may be the first chance to get a sense of his health.