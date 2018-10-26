Ross (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With the Bengals on bye in Week 9, the soonest we might see Ross in a game is Nov. 11 against the Saints. In his absence this weekend, Alex Erickson and Cody Core are candidates to see added snaps behind Cincinnati's top wideouts, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.