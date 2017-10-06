Bengals' John Ross: Won't play Sunday
Ross (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
With the rookie speedster still out, A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell are on track to continue to start at wideout for the Bengals on Sunday, with Tyler Boyd likely to serve as the team's No. 3 option at the position and a combo of Cody Core and Alex Erickson on hand in reserve.
