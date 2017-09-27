Bengals' John Ross: Won't practice Wednesday
Ross (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
While Jay Morrison of the Dayton News relays that there's no no structural damage in Ross' knee, the young wideout is dealing with some soreness that clouds his Week 4 status. In his absence in Week 3, A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell started at wideout for the Bengals, with Tyler Boyd was next in the team's pecking order in terms of his snap count this past Sunday against the Packers.
