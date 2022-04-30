site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Jonah Williams: Bengals pick up option
RotoWire Staff
The Bengals have picked up Williams' fifth-year option, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Williams, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is now set to make $12.6 million in 2023. He projects to protect Joe Burrow's blind side for at least the next two seasons.
