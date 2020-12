Williams has been carted off the field with a knee injury and declared out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

In a two-possession deficit with backup quarterback Brandon Allen under center, Cincinnati will now also be without its No. 1 blindside protector for the remainder of Week 13. In steps Hakeem Adeniji at the left tackle spot, with Cincinnati finding itself in hurry-up mode for the remainder of the contest.