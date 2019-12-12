Bengals' Jonah Williams: Cleared to practice
The Bengals have cleared Williams (shoulder) to resume practicing with the team Thursday.
Williams has spent the entire season on the PUP list after suffering a torn labrum in June. While the rookie first-round pick isn't expected to return to the active roster or participate in game action this season, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic, he'll at least benefit from getting some practice reps in. The Alabama product projects to take over at left tackle for Cincinnati in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
12/12 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew goes game-by-game for Week 15, identifying the best starts...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...