The Bengals have cleared Williams (shoulder) to resume practicing with the team Thursday.

Williams has spent the entire season on the PUP list after suffering a torn labrum in June. While the rookie first-round pick isn't expected to return to the active roster or participate in game action this season, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic, he'll at least benefit from getting some practice reps in. The Alabama product projects to take over at left tackle for Cincinnati in 2020.

