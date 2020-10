Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Williams is day-to-day after suffering a neck injury during Sunday's win over the Bengals, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williams didn't return to the game after he departed, and he's in danger of missing next Sunday's game against the Titans. Taylor provided a favorable timeline, however, signaling that it may have just been a stinger. We'll have a better idea of his status when the team reveals its first injury report of the week Wednesday.