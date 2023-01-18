Williams (kneecap) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Williams dislocated his kneecap during the Bengals' wild-card win over Baltimore and is considered week-to-week, but head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that every day is a step in the right direction, per Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. It appears the 2019 first-round pick is a long shot to play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Buffalo, but Williams still has two more chances to log practice activity before the Bills need to make a decision on his status.