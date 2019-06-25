Williams (shoulder) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum and is expected to miss his entire rookie season, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.

The 11th overall pick in this year's draft was set to take over at left tackle, pushing Cordy Glenn inside to left guard. Glenn now figures to man his accustomed spot, while Clint Boling (undisclosed), John Jerry and Christian Westerman are the leading candidates to take over at left guard. Williams should make a full recovery before the Bengals start their offseason program next year.