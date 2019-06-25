Bengals' Jonah Williams: Gets season-ending surgery
Williams (shoulder) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum and is expected to miss his entire rookie season, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
The 11th overall pick in this year's draft was set to take over at left tackle, pushing Cordy Glenn inside to left guard. Glenn now figures to man his accustomed spot, while Clint Boling (undisclosed), John Jerry and Christian Westerman are the leading candidates to take over at left guard. Williams should make a full recovery before the Bengals start their offseason program next year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft bible
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Offseason recap: Brown, Bell, more
Heath Cummings gets you up to speed on the biggest offseason headlines and what they mean for...
-
Can David Johnson rebound?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at what went wrong for David Johnson...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.