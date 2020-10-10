Williams (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and will play in Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
Williams landed on the injury report Wednesday, but he seems to be fine and will start at left tackle and protect rookie quarterback Joe Burrow's blindside for a fifth straight game.
