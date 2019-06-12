Williams has been in attendance during minicamp but hasn't been practicing due to an undisclosed injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Zac Taylor wouldn't comment on the severity or nature of Williams' situation, only saying that the rookie first-round pick is scheduled to visit doctors. It seems likely the Bengals will hold Williams out through the end of minicamp with the goal of getting him ready for the start of training camp in late July.

