Williams (kneecap) isn't practicing Wednesday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Williams was sidelined for the Bengals' divisional-round win over Buffalo due to a dislocated kneecap he suffered against the Ravens in the wild-card round. He's not trending in the right direction, but he'll have two more chances to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. If Williams remains sidelined, Jackson Carman would presumably retain his spot as the starting left tackle.
