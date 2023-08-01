Williams (kneecap) participated in the first week of Bengals training camp, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After a February knee surgery, a March trade request and a position switch to right tackle, Williams is entrenched with the Bengals' first-team offense during the early stages of camp. The former left tackle has started all 42 games he's played in over three NFL seasons. With Orlando Brown now at that position, Williams should play on the other side if he remains healthy for 2023.