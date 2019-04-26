The Bengals selected Williams in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

A three-year starter at Alabama with experience at both tackle spots, Williams brings a significant infusion of talent the Bengals' line. There is some question as to his future as an NFL left tackle due to his average athleticism and length, but Williams' technique and play style are top notch. He can start right away, although Bobby Hart and Cordy Glenn profile as the starting tackles as it stands. With that, Williams could begin his career at guard before ultimately moving back out to his natural position of tackle.