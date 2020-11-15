site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Jonah Williams: Ready for Week 10
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams (stinger) is active for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Williams suffered the stinger Oct. 25 against the Browns but is ready to retake the field this weekend. The 22-year-old should reclaim the starting spot at left tackle for the Bengals.
