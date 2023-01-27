Williams (kneecap) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, per the team's official site.
Williams is now set to miss his second consecutive playoff matchup this weekend due to the dislocated kneecap he suffered in Cincinnati's wild-card victory over Baltimore. Expect Jackson Carman to draw another start this weekend versus Kansas City.
