Williams (kneecap) requested to be traded from the Bengals on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Following the team's signing of Orland Brown on Wednesday, Williams wants out of Cincinnati. The offensive tackle has made 47 career starts at left tackle and seemingly appears to want to stay in that role moving forward. The 25-year-old would instantly become the best tackle available on the market if he becomes available.
More News
-
Bengals' Jonah Williams: Undergoes successful procedure•
-
Bengals' Jonah Williams: Remains out with dislocated kneecap•
-
Bengals' Jonah Williams: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Jonah Williams: Unable to play this weekend•
-
Bengals' Jonah Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Jonah Williams: Dealing with dislocated kneecap•