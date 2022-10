Williams (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even though he suffered an MCL sprain in the Week 5 loss to the Ravens and managed only one limited practice this week, the left tackle looks as though he'll be on track to play. Williams' ability to suit up will be a boon for the Bengals' passing attack, given that he protects quarterback Joe Burrow's blind side.