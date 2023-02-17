Williams recently underwent surgery to address the dislocated kneecap he suffered during Cincinnati's wild-card matchup versus Baltimore on Jan. 15, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, Williams is expected to be fully cleared before June where he'll then compete throughout the offseason in hopes of retaining his starting left tackle spot come fall.
