Coach Zac Taylor said Williams (shoulder) isn't expected to return from the PUP list this season, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals picked Williams in the first round (11th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in July and is slated to miss his entire rookie campaign. Cordy Glenn and Bobby Hart are expected to remain the starting tackles for the remainder of the Bengals' disappointing campaign.