The Bengals signed Brown to a reserve/future contract Monday, Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Brown, who finished the season as a member of the Bengals' practice squad, could get the opportunity to compete with Randy Bullock for the team's kicking gig during training camp. The 25-year-old Brown has yet to make his NFL debut.

