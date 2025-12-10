Bengals' Jordan Battle: Another nice day in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle recorded nine tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 39-34 loss at Buffalo.
Battle tied for his team's lead in tackles in Week 14, and he has now tallied eight-plus tackles in four of his last six games. His season total is up to 101 after 13 games, and he projects as a good IDP option in most formats going into a Week 15 matchup versus the Ravens.
