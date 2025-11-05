Bengals' Jordan Battle: Career-best 12 tackles in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle recorded 12 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Battle's dozen tackles matched his career-high, a mark he's now hit three times, including Week 1 against the Browns. Battle has started all nine games this season and has posted 70 tackles (31 solo) and four pass breakups, including three interceptions, on 99 percent of the defensive snaps. However, Battle has been part of the seemingly weekly coverage busts on the back end of the Cincinnati defense.
