Battle recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 48-10 loss at Minnesota.

After Sunday's performance, Battle leads the Bengals in tackles (23) through three games in 2025. He has been a bright spot on a defense that has looked mediocre to start the season, and he is worthy of IDP consideration going into a Week 4 tilt at Denver.

