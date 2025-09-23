Bengals' Jordan Battle: Cincy's leading tackler in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 48-10 loss at Minnesota.
After Sunday's performance, Battle leads the Bengals in tackles (23) through three games in 2025. He has been a bright spot on a defense that has looked mediocre to start the season, and he is worthy of IDP consideration going into a Week 4 tilt at Denver.
