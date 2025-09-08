Bengals' Jordan Battle: Huge game in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle recorded 12 total tackles (five solo) and one interception during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.
The 2023 third-round pick from Alabama was all over the field during Cincinnati's regular-season debut, leading the team in total tackles while also picking off Joe Flacco in the third quarter. Battle had a disappointing sophomore campaign in 2024 but appears poised for a third-year breakout, playing 100-percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps in Week 1. He's expected to start alongside Geno Stone as part of Cincinnati's top safety duo in Week 2 against the Vikings.
