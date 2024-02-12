Battle tallied 71 tackles (43 solo), two sacks, five passes defensed and one interception across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023.

Battle, a 2023 third-round pick, played a rotational role in Cincinnati's secondary through the first 10 games of the season before finally securing the starting gig at strong safety. Upon earning the starting role Battle never looked back, averaging 7.4 tackles per contest down the stretch while operating as one of the more reliable playmakers among the Bengals' defense. He could prove a valuable contributor in IDP formats as soon as the 2024 season.