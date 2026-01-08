Battle racked up 125 tackles (62 solo) across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025. He also tallied six passes defensed, including four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Battle exploded onto the scene as a high-end IDP fantasy asset in 2025, more than doubling his tackle total from the year prior while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games for a third consecutive year. The 25-year-old is slated to play out the final year of his rookie contract with Cincinnati during the 2026 campaign, in which he projects to reprise a valuable starting role at safety.