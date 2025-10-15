Battle tallied seven tackles (four solo) in the Bengals' loss versus Green Bay on Sunday.

Battle's strong season continued Sunday despite the loss, as he's now recorded at least six tackles in five of his first six outings. The 2023 third-round pick has racked up 45 tackles (19 solo) on the campaign and will look to add to those numbers in the team's Week 7 matchup versus the Steelers.