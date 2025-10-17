Bengals' Jordan Battle: Picks off pass in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle recorded five tackles (three solo) and an interception in Thursday's 33-31 win over the Steelers.
The safety picked off an Aaron Rodgers pass deep down the left sideline late in the second quarter, leading to a Cincinnati touchdown. Battle now has 50 tackles (22 solo) and three interceptions in 2025. The third-year pro is already at or near career highs in defensive snaps, tackles and interceptions.
