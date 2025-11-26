Bengals' Jordan Battle: Six stops against Patriots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle recorded six tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Patriots.
Battle has had consecutive modest performances, tallying six tackles in each of his last two contests. He's still logged over a modest 90 percent defensive snap rate in every game this season, and he should have the chance to bounce back in Week 13 against the Ravens.
More News
-
Bengals' Jordan Battle: Solid effort in loss•
-
Bengals' Jordan Battle: Career-best 12 tackles in defeat•
-
Bengals' Jordan Battle: Tallies eight tackles in Week 8•
-
Bengals' Jordan Battle: Picks off pass in win•
-
Bengals' Jordan Battle: Logs seven tackles Sunday•
-
Bengals' Jordan Battle: Six tackles in Week 5 loss•