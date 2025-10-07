default-cbs-image
Battle registered six assisted tackles during the Bengals' 37-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Battle played every single snap during Sunday's game, though he wasn't able to register a solo tackle for the first time this season. He has tallied at least six combined tackles in four of the first five games of the 2025 campaign and is up to 38 tackles (15 solo) and two interceptions.

