Bengals' Jordan Battle: Solid effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle recorded seven tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.
Battle finished tied for third on the team with seven tackles, continuing his strong season. He has at least seven tackles in seven of 10 games on the campaign and leads the team with 77 stops.
