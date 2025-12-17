Battle recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and an interception during Sunday's 24-0 loss versus the Ravens.

Battle got his fourth interception of the season in the middle of the second quarter when the game was still tied 0-0, and he led Cincinnati in tackles in Week 15. His tackle total Sunday is even more impressive when it's taken into account that he only played 40 defensive snaps. He has played himself into the IDP conversation in 2025, and he'll be looking to keep up the momentum in a Week 16 tilt at Miami.