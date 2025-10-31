Battle registered eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during the Bengals' 39-38 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Battle played all 72 defensive snaps and finished tied with Barrett Carter for the third most tackles on the Bengals behind Demetrius Knight (12) and Geno Stone (nine). Battle has played every single defensive snap in seven of the first eight regular season games and is up to 58 tackles on the year, which matches his total from 2024 (across 17 regular-season contests).