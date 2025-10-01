Bengals' Jordan Battle: Tallies nine tackles Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle recorded nine tackles (four solo) in the Bengals' loss Monday versus Denver.
Battle finished tied for third on the team in tackles while playing every defensive snap. The 2023 third-round pick has racked up at least seven tackles in three of his first four outings, and he will look to produce similar numbers during Cincinnati's Week 5 matchup versus Detroit.
