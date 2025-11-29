Battle recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble during Thursday's 32-14 win at Baltimore.

Battle managed double digits in the tackle category for the third time this season, and he came up with perhaps the most clutch play of the game by punching the ball out of tight end Isaiah Likely's hands at the goal line in the second quarter, turning what would have been a 44-yard Baltimore touchdown into a turnover to set up a Bengals field goal. He projects as a strong IDP play for a Week 14 matchup at Buffalo.