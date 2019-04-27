The Bengals selected Brown in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 223rd overall.

The South Dakota State corner finally found a home in the seventh round. He is a value at this spot; in fact, the Athletic's Dane Brugler put a fourth-round grade on him. Brown ran a 4.48 at the 40-yard dash and has natural coverage ability with a good frame at 6-foot and 201 pounds. Cincinnati has strong corner depth, however, so Brown will need to make an impact on special teams to crack the 53-man roster.