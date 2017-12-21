Bengals' Jordan Evans: Absent from injury report
Evans (forearm) is not listed on the Bengals' injury report Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Evans sustained the injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but later returned and played 53 of 65 defensive snaps in the contest. The 27-year-old could be due for another start at weak-side linebacker in Week 16 considering Vontaze Burfict (concussion) has yet to resume practice.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...