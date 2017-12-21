Evans (forearm) is not listed on the Bengals' injury report Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Evans sustained the injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Vikings, but later returned and played 53 of 65 defensive snaps in the contest. The 27-year-old could be due for another start at weak-side linebacker in Week 16 considering Vontaze Burfict (concussion) has yet to resume practice.