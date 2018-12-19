Evans (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Evans exited Sunday's win over the Raiders after sustaining an ankle injury, and remains sidelined during Cincinnati's first practice of the week. It remains to be seen whether the second-year linebacker will recover in time to suit up against the Browns in Week 16. If Evans were to miss any time, expect Vincent Rey to draw the start at weakside linebacker.

