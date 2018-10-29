Bengals' Jordan Evans: Busy in win
Evans recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), 1.5 sacks, one pass defended and one interception during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Buccaneers.
Evans made his presence known throughout all phases of Sunday's game, disrupting whichever of Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick lined up under center for Tampa Bay. The second-year linebacker has made a strong case for an increased defensive workload even when Nick Vigil (knee) recovers from his sprained MCL.
