Bengals' Jordan Evans: Could start during Burfict's suspension
Evans could be in line for a lot of extra playing time while Vontaze Burfict is suspended for the first four games of the season, Bengals.com reports.
Evans has had a good first four days of training camp, particularly in pass coverage. The second-year player out of Oklahoma got a lot of playing time in his rookie year, logging 38 tackles.
More News
-
Bengals' Jordan Evans: Full practice participant Thursday•
-
Bengals' Jordan Evans: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Bengals' Jordan Evans: Absent from injury report•
-
Bengals' Jordan Evans: Hurts forearm Sunday•
-
Bengals' Jordan Evans: First double-digit tackle performance•
-
Bengals' Jordan Evans: Not on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...