Bengals' Jordan Evans: First double-digit tackle performance
Evans had 10 tackles (nine solo) against the Bears on Sunday.
Evans was able to play 68 of 76 defensive snaps Sunday, but it was only because Vontaze Burfict (concussion) sat out. Burfict still wasn't practicing Wednesday, and if he doesn't play again, expect Evans to have another chance to post another solid showing against the Vikings in Week 15.
