Evans had 10 tackles (nine solo) against the Bears on Sunday.

Evans was able to play 68 of 76 defensive snaps Sunday, but it was only because Vontaze Burfict (concussion) sat out. Burfict still wasn't practicing Wednesday, and if he doesn't play again, expect Evans to have another chance to post another solid showing against the Vikings in Week 15.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop