Bengals' Jordan Evans: Full practice participant Thursday
Evans (concussion) was a full participant at the Bengals' practice Thursday.
Evans sustained the concussion in Sunday's win over the Lions and was a limited participant Wednesday. Full practice participation is obviously a good sign, but the 27-year-old is not yet officially clear of the concussion protocol and should be considered day-to-day until he fully clears it.
