Bengals' Jordan Evans: Heads to COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
The Bengals placed Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Evans has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. The Bengals are on bye Week 9, but Evans' status for Week 10 against the Steelers is up in the air.
