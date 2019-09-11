Evans didn't play a single snap on defense in their Week 1 loss to the Seahawks, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The takeaway here is that new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumos is moving away from the team's former 4-3 front, instead mostly using a modified 3-4 or even a 5-2, with the only two linebackers getting regular playing time being Preston Brown and Nick Vigil. Anarumos is trying not to force weaker linebackers like Evans or rookie Germaine Pratt out there if he can help it.