Evans injured his forearm Sunday against the Vikings and is questionable to return, Richard Skinner of WKRC-TV reports.

Evans is listed as the starting weak-side linebacker in the absence of Vontaze Burfict (concussion). He was able to rack up 10 tackles (nine solo) in Week 14 against the Bears, but if Evans can't return, expect Hardy Nickerson and Brandon Bell to see extended snaps on defense.