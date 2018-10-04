Bengals' Jordan Evans: Losing playing time with Burfict returning
Evans will retreat to the bench in standard situations with Vontaze Burfict coming back from suspension this week, Jay Morrison of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Evans hasn't made much of an IDP impact during Burfict's absence, tallying just 15 tackles over four games.
