Evans (concussion) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Evans was in concussion protocol throughout the week, but it looks like he is symptom-free heading into the weekend. Expect Evans to be a full go for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Browns.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop